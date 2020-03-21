Various News: Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop Reportedly Not Offering Refunds For Cancelled Appearance, Kevin Owens CZW Collection On PPV

– PWInsider reports that Hulk Hogan was set to have a meet and greet at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Tampa during Wrestlemania week, but it was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The meet and greet cost $175, but those who have asked for refunds have been told the event is just postponed and they can use their tickets later. The store has also offered signed t-shirts and bandanas, which they claim is $250 worth of merchandise with free shipping. They are not, however, offering any refunds.

– CZW is airing a PPV with matches from Kevin Owens’ run there, when he worked under his real name Kevin Steen. Kevin Steen: Canadian Warrior includes:

*Kevin Steen vs. DJ Hyde

*Kevin Steen & El Generico (Sami Zayn) vs. Excalibur & Super Dragon

*Kevin Steen vs. Nate “Spyder” Webb