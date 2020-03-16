Various News: Impact Wrestling Postpones Lockdown, Lineup For AEW Dark This Week, New Impact Backstage Vlog From Ethan Page,

– As we reported yesterday, Impact Wrestling and Border City Wrestling announced they were seeking other options after the venue that would have hosted Lockdown on March 28 shut down. It seems they may have been unsuccessful, because this morning Impact announced that Lockdown has been postponed.

The statement reads: “As a result of the continuing developments regarding COVID-19, Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, ON and March Breakdown on March 29 in Belleville, MI have been postponed. Please pursue refunds through your original point of purchase. We continue to monitor the situation actively and are reviewing the recommendations from the appropriate government agencies and local communities, particularly as they relate to There’s No Place Like Home scheduled for April 3 and Rebellion scheduled for April 19.”

– Here is the lineup for this week’s AEW Dark:

* Colt Cabana vs. Peter Avalon

* Christopher Daniels vs. Stu Grayson

* Penelope Ford vs. Riho

* Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa vs. The Hybrid Two

– Ethan Page has posted another Impact Wrestling Backstage vlog, featuring Jordynne Grace and Joey Ryan.