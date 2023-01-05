Various News: Jade Cargill Hits Milestone As AEW TBS Champion, Highlights From Dynamite, Lineup For MLW Fusion

– Jade Cargill hit a milestone in her run as the AEW TBS Champion, as it has been a year since she won the title. She defeated Ruby Soho to win the title on January 5, 2022. As of now, Cargill has been the only champion in the belt’s short history. She is also currently 47-0 in AEW.

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:

* Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu

* Microman, Laredo Kid & Kommander vs. Gino Medina, Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite: