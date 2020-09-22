wrestling / News
Various News: Janela vs. Morton Announced for Spring Break 4, Bobby Tyler vs. Jamie Hayter Set for Epic Encounters 3, AJ Gray vs. Dezmond Xavier Added to For The Culture
– Joey Janela released a video yesterday announcing that he will be facing Ricky Morton at his Spring Break 4 event. The card is scheduled for October 10 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana during The Collective. You can see that video for Spring Break 4 below:
Sometimes you gotta end the ones they Idolized & adored…..@GCWrestling_ @collective2020 #JJSB4 pic.twitter.com/ELggaJm7S8
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 22, 2020
For my 64th birthday, I get to wrestle @JANELABABY for the biggest independent wrestling scene @GCWrestling_
Wow, just wow. #JJSB4
— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 22, 2020
– Revolution Pro (RevPro) announced Bobbi Tyler will face Jamie Hayter at Epic Encounters 3. The event is scheduled for October and will stream on FITE TV.
See action from our Women's Division on October 4th as Bobbi Tyler & Jamie Hayter collide when Epic Encounters 3 premieres on @FiteTV
Pre-Order: https://t.co/lx7ygm05o1 pic.twitter.com/omPh17tuAB
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 22, 2020
– A new match has been added to the GCW For The Culture event featuring AJ Gray vs. Dezmond Xavier. It will be held on October 9 for GCW’s The Collective. You can view the announcement here:
*FTC Update*
ICYMI
Signed for FTC:
AJ GRAY
vs
DEZ XAVIER
Plus
Scorpio/Fox
ACH/Moriarty
Hobbs/Tankman
JTG/Trey
Adora/Suge D
GA Tix Package:https://t.co/AncjPx2WJM
For The Culture
Friday 10/9 – 1159pm
Indianapolis IN
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/MtacrsHM99
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 21, 2020
