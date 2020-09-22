wrestling / News

Various News: Janela vs. Morton Announced for Spring Break 4, Bobby Tyler vs. Jamie Hayter Set for Epic Encounters 3, AJ Gray vs. Dezmond Xavier Added to For The Culture

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joey Janela Spring Break

– Joey Janela released a video yesterday announcing that he will be facing Ricky Morton at his Spring Break 4 event. The card is scheduled for October 10 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana during The Collective. You can see that video for Spring Break 4 below:

– Revolution Pro (RevPro) announced Bobbi Tyler will face Jamie Hayter at Epic Encounters 3. The event is scheduled for October and will stream on FITE TV.

– A new match has been added to the GCW For The Culture event featuring AJ Gray vs. Dezmond Xavier. It will be held on October 9 for GCW’s The Collective. You can view the announcement here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, GCW For The Culture, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, RevPro, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading