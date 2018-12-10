Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Jeff Jarrett Challenges Former European Football Star to Game, Latest Being The Elite Online

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett

– Jeff Jarrett has called out former Premiere League star Jimmy Bullard for a “grudge match.” You can see the post below by Soccer AM, in which Jarrett challenges Bullard to a 2v2 game:

– The latest Being the Elite is online, and you can watch it below. The episode is described as follows: “Frankie & Scorpio help CD. The guys travel to Japan. Matt & Nick receive a final note”

article topics :

Being The Elite, Jeff Jarrett, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading