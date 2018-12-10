wrestling / News
Various News: Jeff Jarrett Challenges Former European Football Star to Game, Latest Being The Elite Online
December 10, 2018
– Jeff Jarrett has called out former Premiere League star Jimmy Bullard for a “grudge match.” You can see the post below by Soccer AM, in which Jarrett challenges Bullard to a 2v2 game:
Jimmy Bullard has been called out by WWE Hall of Famer @RealJeffJarrett! 👀
The ultimate grudge match… Fancy it @JimmyBullard? 💪 pic.twitter.com/czIlgWiBOk
— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 10, 2018
– The latest Being the Elite is online, and you can watch it below. The episode is described as follows: “Frankie & Scorpio help CD. The guys travel to Japan. Matt & Nick receive a final note”