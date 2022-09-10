Various News: John Morrison To Debut New Gimmick in AAA, Luke Hawx In New Season of Cobra Kai, GCW Still Set To Hold Shows In UK

– Fightful Select reports that John Morrison is set to unveil an “unusual” new gimmick in his AAA appearance this weekend. He has been out of action due to an injury.

– Luke Hawx appears in the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. He’s also helping to cast the NBC series Young Rock and previously appeared on Starz’ Heels. He is helping promote a November MMA show in New Orleans along with his own Wildkat wrestling.

– The passing of Queen Elizabeth will not impact the plans for GCW running shows in the UK next week.