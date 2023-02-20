wrestling / News
Various News: Johnny Gargano Comments On His Bluey-Inspired Gear, Details on Young Rock Finale, This Weekend’s WOW Lineup
– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano revealed his gear at Elimination Chamber was inspired by Disney series Bluey. He wrote the gear as a tribute to his son, Quill, since he had to miss his first birthday.
He wrote: “This episode of @OfficialBlueyTV is called Elimination Chamber! I couldn’t be there for all of his first birthday Friday.. so I wanted to rep my little dude this weekend in Montreal in the big match. Quill-Featherwand! “Superkick leg HEAVY!””
This episode of @OfficialBlueyTV
is called Elimination Chamber!
I couldn't be there for all of his first birthday Friday.. so I wanted to rep my little dude this weekend in Montreal in the big match.
Quill-Featherwand! ❤️
"Superkick leg HEAVY!"@MainEventGear @TheRealDavenpoe pic.twitter.com/gog5apI3jJ
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 20, 2023
– This Friday’s episode of Young Rock will be the season three finale.
Here’s a synopsis: “Florida, 2000: With his Hollywood prospects on the upswing, Dwayne makes good on a long-standing promise to his family; as the Johnsons reflect on how far they’ve come, Dwayne can’t help wondering if there’s something bigger for him on the horizon.”
– Here’s the lineup for this weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling:
* Winner Gets Shot at WOW Championship: Penelope Pink vs. Princess Aussie
* Chantilly Chella vs. Reina Del Rey
* The Carlson Twins vs. Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah
