Various News: Josh Mathews Transitioning Out of Impact Announce Team, ROH Honor Rising in Japan Dates, Sammy Guevara & Jason Cade Rumored for Lucha Underground

– Following the latest TV tapings, Josh Mathews will be used as Sydal’s manager to help get him over. Matthews looks to be off the announcing team going forward, but the announcing team for the next set of tapings hasn’t been decided upon

– The ROH Honor Rising shows from Japan will take place at Korakuen Hall on February 23rd & 24th

– Lucha Underground is looking to bring in Sammy Guevara & Jason Cade for season 4.

