Various News: Killian Dain and Nikki Cross Take Part in Koala Challenge, Impact Stars Share a Safety Message, Chris Van Vliet Working on Wrestling Game

March 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Killian Dain NXT

– Nikki Cross and Killian Dain released a video where they took part in the Koala Challenge. You can check out that video below.

– Impact Wrestling released a video for members of the roster sharing a message of safety regarding the coronavirus. You can check out that video below.

– AEW broadcaster Chris Van Vliet announced that he’s signed to do voice work for a new upcoming wrestling video game by Virtual Basement. You can check out his announcement below.

