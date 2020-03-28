wrestling / News
Various News: Killian Dain and Nikki Cross Take Part in Koala Challenge, Impact Stars Share a Safety Message, Chris Van Vliet Working on Wrestling Game
– Nikki Cross and Killian Dain released a video where they took part in the Koala Challenge. You can check out that video below.
Ok so @NikkiCrossWWE saw the #koalachallenge and decided that we needed to try it. This is our horrendous attempt. Part 1.#CoronaLockdown #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/R9gSIh8AIP
— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) March 28, 2020
– Impact Wrestling released a video for members of the roster sharing a message of safety regarding the coronavirus. You can check out that video below.
– AEW broadcaster Chris Van Vliet announced that he’s signed to do voice work for a new upcoming wrestling video game by Virtual Basement. You can check out his announcement below.
