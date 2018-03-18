Various News: Konnan Gives Update on Hip Replacement Surgery, Former MJ Jenkins Hospitalized

– Konnan has provided an update after undergoing hip replacement surgery last week. The AAA star posted to Twitter:

UPDATE: Released from hospital after 7 days…Hip Replacement went great.. Have to be on antibiotics for 9 weeks & if not successful then another surgery but wanted to say I am humbled and appreciative of all the words of support from friends and fans. THANK YOU… — Konnan (@Konnan5150) March 16, 2018

– Aerial Monroe, who worked in Impact as MJ Jenkins, noted on Twitter that she has been hospitalized for the last week due to a rare form of pneumonia: