Various News: Konnan Gives Update on Hip Replacement Surgery, Former MJ Jenkins Hospitalized

March 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konnan GFW

– Konnan has provided an update after undergoing hip replacement surgery last week. The AAA star posted to Twitter:

– Aerial Monroe, who worked in Impact as MJ Jenkins, noted on Twitter that she has been hospitalized for the last week due to a rare form of pneumonia:

