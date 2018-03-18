wrestling / News
Various News: Konnan Gives Update on Hip Replacement Surgery, Former MJ Jenkins Hospitalized
– Konnan has provided an update after undergoing hip replacement surgery last week. The AAA star posted to Twitter:
UPDATE: Released from hospital after 7 days…Hip Replacement went great.. Have to be on antibiotics for 9 weeks & if not successful then another surgery but wanted to say I am humbled and appreciative of all the words of support from friends and fans. THANK YOU…
– Aerial Monroe, who worked in Impact as MJ Jenkins, noted on Twitter that she has been hospitalized for the last week due to a rare form of pneumonia:
This past week I've been in the hospital battling a rare form of pneumonia that has me spiking to 104 and higher degree temperature 2-3 times a day. None of the doctors know how, why or what is happening but if you guys could say a prayer for me that would be great. Thank you 💙
