Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre Posts Training Video, This Week’s OVW TV

– This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW will include two title matches with possible Survivor Series implications.

* WWE Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* RAW Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

– Ahead of his match with Randy Orton tonight, Drew McIntyre posted a training video to Twitter.

He wrote: “Training hard and more focused than ever. There’s something special about big title fights on #WWERaw, they’re rare. I know what losing means… I go to the back of the line, no “next time” for a while, no #SurvivorSeries. But I won’t let that happen.”

– This week’s episode of OVW TV is now online: