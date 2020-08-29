Various News: Lucha House Party Teasing Dissension and Split, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Preview Clip, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Underground

– During this week’s episode of SmackDown, Kalisto lost a match to Cesaro. After the match, Lucha House Party had a tense argument, and it appeared WWE could be sowing the seeds of dissent for a possible split for the group.

Following the match, Lucha House Party member Lince Dorado wrote the following message to Kalisto, “Good job showing me how it’s done @KalistoWWE!” Kalisto later responded, “Keep on Talking that smash!! @LuchadorLD I told you to stay back, this is the result of YOU not listening!” You can view that exchange and some highlight clips from the match below:

Keep on Talking that smash!! @LuchadorLD I told you to stay back, this is the result of YOU not listening! https://t.co/8PlPoFQUSL — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) August 29, 2020

– WWE released a preview for Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, which is set for next week’s episode of Raw. That video clip is available below:

– MLW Underground returns later tonight. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka

* Raven vs. CM Punk