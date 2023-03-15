wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Cardona to Face MTV’s Mark Long in BRCW, Fight Network Diary With Gisele Shaw

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– During last Sunday’s BRCW event, Matt Cardona interrupted an All-Star belt ceremony for Mark Long of MTV’s The Challenge. Cardona then issued a challenge for Long to face him at BCRW’s event on May 7. Long accepted the challenge, and now the match is official.

Mark Long vs. Matt Cardona will go down at BRCW Challenge Accepted on May 7. You can see the video where Cardona challenges Long below:

– Impact Wrestling has now released the latest episode of Fight Network Diary featuring Gisele Shaw:

