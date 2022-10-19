wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Takes Shot At Ken Jeong, Mark Sterling Threatens A Rap on AEW Rampage, WWE NXT Highlights

October 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Ken Jeong tweeted out MJF’s name during last night’s AEW Dynamite, which drew a response from the man himself.

MJF replied: “Suck on my Kosher Nuts, Mr Chow!

– Mark Sterling is threatening to rap on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

He wrote: “Scissor me isn’t the only part of The Acclaimed I’m going to take away. I may have a mic drop of my own later this week! @PlatinumMax has nothing on my “skills.”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Mark Sterling, MJF, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading