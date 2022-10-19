Various News: MJF Takes Shot At Ken Jeong, Mark Sterling Threatens A Rap on AEW Rampage, WWE NXT Highlights

– Ken Jeong tweeted out MJF’s name during last night’s AEW Dynamite, which drew a response from the man himself.

MJF replied: “Suck on my Kosher Nuts, Mr Chow!”

Suck on my Kosher Nuts, Mr Chow! https://t.co/eyZehAgv0J — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022

– Mark Sterling is threatening to rap on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

He wrote: “Scissor me isn’t the only part of The Acclaimed I’m going to take away. I may have a mic drop of my own later this week! @PlatinumMax has nothing on my “skills.””

Scissor me isn’t the only part of The Acclaimed I’m going to take away. I may have a mic drop of my own later this week! @PlatinumMax has nothing on my “skills.” @Bowens_Official pic.twitter.com/XQ2NDK38Ny — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) October 19, 2022

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT: