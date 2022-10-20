– Per TMZ, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (aka Dean Muhtadi) and his paratner, Gracie Tracy, were married this week in Italy. The two were married at Villa Cora in Florence, Italy on Monday (Oct. 17).

Mojo Rawley and Tracy’s close friends and family were in attendance for the wedding. TMZ also spoke with them after the ceremony, which you can see below. Rawley says they are both “hyped”!

Congrats to them both.

– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan joins Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts this week. The new episode debuts on YouTube tomorrow at 10:00 am ET.

– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan joins Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts this week. The new episode debuts on YouTube tomorrow at 10:00 am ET.

