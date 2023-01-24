– Former WWE broadcaster Nigel McGuinness posted his first tweet since being released by WWE last October. He wrote last night, “Appreciate all the kind wishes. Good year ahead.”

– PWInsider reports that an online ticket presale for ROH Supercard of Honor is scheduled for Thursday, January 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27. The event will be held on Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

– TMart Promotions has announced more names for The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for August 3 through August 6. The Headbangers, Jerry Lawler, and Manny Fernandez have all been announced or the show. More details are available at the Facebook page.