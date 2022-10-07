PWInsider reports that Nigel McGuinness has been released from WWE after working for the company for six years. He is the latest announcer to leave the company, after Jimmy Smith’s exit was revealed yesterday. WWE announced several new lineups for its announce teams and McGuinness wasn’t included.

McGuinness signed in 2016 and was an announcer for NXT, as well as NXT UK, WWE Main Event and 205 Live.