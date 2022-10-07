wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Has Been Released From WWE
October 7, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Nigel McGuinness has been released from WWE after working for the company for six years. He is the latest announcer to leave the company, after Jimmy Smith’s exit was revealed yesterday. WWE announced several new lineups for its announce teams and McGuinness wasn’t included.
McGuinness signed in 2016 and was an announcer for NXT, as well as NXT UK, WWE Main Event and 205 Live.
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning
- Andrade el Idolo Reportedly ‘Trying To Get Fired’ From AEW
- Another NXT Name Reportedly Set For Friday’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
- Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)