Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning

Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”

Smith joined WWE in May 2021.

Meanwhile, WWE is making several changes to the announce teams for their programs in light of Smith’s exit. Earlier this month, Pat McAfee also took on a role with ESPN and had to put aside his Smackdown duties for now.

According to the report, RAW will have the commentary team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Mike Rome will be the ring announcer. Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley will return to the company after leaving in 2020. She and Byron Saxton will conduct backstage interviews.

Smackdown, meanwhile, will have Michael Cole and Wade Barrett as the announce team. Samantha Irvin will be the ring announcer while Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant are the backstage interviewers.

NXT will also see a change, as Booker T returns to commentary along with Vic Joseph. Alicia Taylor will be the ring announcer and McKenzie Mitchell will continue as the backstage interviewer.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves will call the premium live events.