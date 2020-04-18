Various News: No Way Jose Opens ProWrestlingTees Store, New Pieces On Bruno Sammartino and His Son, New Wrestling Trademark Filed

– No Way Jose, who was released from WWE this past Wednesday, has opened his own store at ProWrestlingTees, which you can find here.

– Inside Edition has a piece on Bruno Sammartino’s life and long wrestling career, which can be found here.

Meanwhile, his son Zack spoke with Fifth Quarter about possibly becoming a wrestler himself.

He said: “I have really good genes all around. My dad and uncle were really big getting me started in lifting and teaching me the right way to go about stuff. I think my genes and my pedigree have definitely helped me get where I am today.”

– Finger Tip Productions in Tampa, Florida, applied to trademark ‘Pro Wrestling Has Talent’ for “G & S: Entertainment services; television and online streaming entertainment, namely professional wrestling competitions, semi-pro wrestling competitions, and amateur wrestling competitions; live competitive wrestling entertainment; judged competitive wrestling entertainment; organizing, arranging, and conducting wrestling matches.”