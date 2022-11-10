– PWInsider reports that the scheduled Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw on tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the main event. The broadcast starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.

– WrestlePro in New Jersey is scheduled to hold its 100th event this weekend in Rahway, New Jersey at the Rahway Rec Center. The event will be streamed live on WrestlePro’s Facebook page as a thank you to the fans. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WrestlePro Gold Championship Match: LSG (c) vs. Dan Maff

* Barbed Wire Match: CPA vs. Shawn Donavan

* Pat Buck vs. Matt Macintosh

* WrestlePro Tag Team Championship Match: Iron Savages (c) vs. The S.A.T

* WrestlePro Women’s Championship Match: Lady Frost (c) vs. Lena Kross

* Brian Myers vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Dante Martin

* Kip Sabian vs. TJ Crawford vs. Tyler Payne vs. Action Andretti vs. GKM vs. The World Famous CB, Cheeseburger

* Traxx vs Captain Shawn Dean

* Josh Woods vs Yoscifer

* El WrestlePro Alaska Last Frontier Championship: Fallah Bahh vs Justin Corino vs Vitor Benjamin vs Colton Charles

* Vargas vs Crowbar

– GCW presents the Nick Gage Invitational on Saturday, November 12 at 6:00 pm in Summit, Illinois. The show will stream live on FITE TV. The tournament is set to feature Ciclope, Big Joe, John Wayne Murdoch, Sawyer Wreck, Toshiyuki Sakuda, Miedo Extremo, Alex Colon and Hunter Freeman.