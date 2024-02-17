wrestling / News

Various News: Notes for Tonight’s MLW Burning Crush Special, Tickets Now Available for TNA Rebellion, McKenzie Mitchell Chats With Swerve Strickland

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Alex Kane will appear in the opening segment for the MLW Burning Crush special tonight on BeIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube channel. The opening match for tonight’s card will be a trios tag team match with Wasted Youth and Nolo Kitano vs. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford, and Griffin McCoy

– Tickets are now available to the general public for TNA Rebellion. The show marks the company’s return to Las Vegas. The event will be held at The Palms Casino & Resort on April 21. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

– Former WWE broadcaster McKenzie Mitchell was the guest on this week’s edition of Swerve City Podcast with Swerve Strickland:

