– GCW has announced dates for upcoming shows, including November 3 in St. Louis, Missouri and November 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. You check out their updated schedule for the rest of 2023 and early 2024 below:

– CZW will hold its recently postponed Tournament of Death event on Saturday, October 7 in Townsend, Delaware. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tournament of Death First Round: Judge Joe Dredd vs. Big F’n Joe

* Tournament of Death First Round: Mickie Knuckles vs. Bobby Beverly

* Shlak vs. Eric Ryan

* Orin Veidt vs. TBA

CZW’s next shows will be on November 5 and December 3 in Maryland.