wrestling / News
Various News: Notes on Upcoming GCW Events, Updated CZW Tournament of Death Lineup
– GCW has announced dates for upcoming shows, including November 3 in St. Louis, Missouri and November 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. You check out their updated schedule for the rest of 2023 and early 2024 below:
*SAVE THE DATE*
10/7 – AChttps://t.co/6yg0KbhImQ
10/8 – AChttps://t.co/ITelqBcgZ3
10/10 – 🇯🇵 SHINKIBA 🇯🇵
10/12 – 🇯🇵KORAKUEN HALL🇯🇵
10/14 – LAhttps://t.co/D1eCb9arFe
11/3 – ST LOUIShttps://t.co/sP5kOpRbdT
11/4 – ATLANTAhttps://t.co/ORyIW7at1u
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/PnYaPU292h
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 3, 2023
– CZW will hold its recently postponed Tournament of Death event on Saturday, October 7 in Townsend, Delaware. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Tournament of Death First Round: Judge Joe Dredd vs. Big F’n Joe
* Tournament of Death First Round: Mickie Knuckles vs. Bobby Beverly
* Shlak vs. Eric Ryan
* Orin Veidt vs. TBA
CZW’s next shows will be on November 5 and December 3 in Maryland.
More Trending Stories
- Grayson Waller Comments On Adam Copeland in AEW, Says He Gave Him ‘The Rub’
- Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega On Who Has Potential To Step Up In AEW
- MJF Says His AEW WrestleDream Match Wasn’t a Gimmick Match: ‘Nothing I Do Is a Gimmick’
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos