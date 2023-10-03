wrestling / News

Various News: Notes on Upcoming GCW Events, Updated CZW Tournament of Death Lineup

October 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has announced dates for upcoming shows, including November 3 in St. Louis, Missouri and November 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. You check out their updated schedule for the rest of 2023 and early 2024 below:

– CZW will hold its recently postponed Tournament of Death event on Saturday, October 7 in Townsend, Delaware. Here’s the updated lineup:

Tournament of Death First Round: Judge Joe Dredd vs. Big F’n Joe
Tournament of Death First Round: Mickie Knuckles vs. Bobby Beverly
* Shlak vs. Eric Ryan
* Orin Veidt vs. TBA

CZW’s next shows will be on November 5 and December 3 in Maryland.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CZW, GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading