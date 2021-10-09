wrestling / News
Various News: Peacemaker Goes Behind-the-Scenes of The Suicide Squad, AEW Rampage Highlights, Top 10 WWE Smackdown Moments
– DC has posted a new video ahead of DC Fandome next week which features John Cena as Peacemaker going behind-the-scenes of The Suicide Squad.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– Finally, here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Rampage:
