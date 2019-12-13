Various News: Playing With Fire Box Office Update, David Arquette Movie, More

– The John Cena film Playing with Fire family film for Nickelodeon has now brought in $50,234,217 globally.

– The movie Mob Town featuring former WCW World Champion David Arquette, along with Jamie Lynn Sigler and Jennifer Esposito, is out today in select theaters, as well as available on VOD and Amazon Prime. The film features appearances by Northeast Wrestling Promoter Michael Lombardi and the founder of the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame that originated in Schenectady, NY Tony Vellano.

– The Dave Bautista family comedy “My Spy” has been given yet another new theatrical release date of March 2020. The film was originally slated for a late 2019 release.

– The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens will hold a rare screening of cult film My Breakfast with Blassie, starring Andy Kaufman and WWE Hall of Famer Freddie Blassie as they have a discussion over breakfast this Saturday 12/14 at 5PM EST.