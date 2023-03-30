Various News: Pre-Sale Codes For AEW House Rules Shows, Wrestlemania Superstore Open Today, WWE Main Event Lineup

– AEW will run two online pre-sales today for upcoming House Rules live events.

May 12 – Corbin, KY (Corbin Arena): You can get tickets here with the code GMUHEF.

May 13 – Salem, VA (Salem Civic Center): You can get tickets here with the code BSJM3X.

The pre-sales run from 10 AM to 10 PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow.

– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event includes:

* Dana Brooke vs. Elektra Lopez

* Dexter Lumis vs. Odyssey Jones

– The Wrestlemania Superstore in Los Angeles opens today at 12 PM local time.