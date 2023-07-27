wrestling / News

Various News: Preview Clip of First Shoot Interview With Nailz, Don Frye Chats With JBL & Gerald Brisco, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae at SDCC

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nailz Image Credit: WWE

Highspots TV released a preview clip of the upcoming first-ever shoot interview with Nailz. The new interview debuts tomorrow:

– MMA legend Don Frye was the guest on the latest episode of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

– Ringside Collectibles spoke to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae at SDCC:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Candice LeRae, Don Frye, Johnny Gargano, Nailz, SDCC, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading