Various News: Preview Clip of First Shoot Interview With Nailz, Don Frye Chats With JBL & Gerald Brisco, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae at SDCC
July 27, 2023
– Highspots TV released a preview clip of the upcoming first-ever shoot interview with Nailz. The new interview debuts tomorrow:
Sneak peek!@MikePWInsider sits down with the reclusive Nailz, streaming tomorrow on #HighspotsTV!
https://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/xvueA6gX7v
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) July 27, 2023
– MMA legend Don Frye was the guest on the latest episode of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
– Ringside Collectibles spoke to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae at SDCC:
