Various News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW, Juice Robinson On Why He Wanted To Be A Wrestler, Singh Brothers Present A True Bollywood Story

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will take place at the Performance Center in Orlando and features the following segments:

* Drew McIntyre is the guest in MVP’s VIP Lounge

* #1 Contender to RAW Women’s title: Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya

* United States title: Andrade (c) vs. Apollo Crews

– NJPW has posted a new video in which Juice Robisnon talks about why he wanted to become a New Japan wrestler.

– The Singh Brothers have a new video called ‘A True Bollywood Story’.