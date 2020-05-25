wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW, Juice Robinson On Why He Wanted To Be A Wrestler, Singh Brothers Present A True Bollywood Story
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will take place at the Performance Center in Orlando and features the following segments:
* Drew McIntyre is the guest in MVP’s VIP Lounge
* #1 Contender to RAW Women’s title: Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya
* United States title: Andrade (c) vs. Apollo Crews
– NJPW has posted a new video in which Juice Robisnon talks about why he wanted to become a New Japan wrestler.
– The Singh Brothers have a new video called ‘A True Bollywood Story’.
A True Bollywood Story!
featuring: @RanveerOfficial @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/QggDjUyNMu
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) May 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels on His Relationship With Undertaker Through the Years, Saudi Arabia Tag Team Match
- Lance Archer Discusses How WWE Made Him Cut His Hair 5 Minutes Before ECW Debut, What Vince McMahon Told Him About Breaking Him Down
- The Undertaker on What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Asked If He Was Sure He Wanted To End The Streak, Explains His Concerns About It
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker