Various News: Preview of Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring on WCW Bash at the Beach 2000, JJ Dillon Off The Gathering IV, Recovering From Surgery

August 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

– VICE TV debuts a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring tonight highlighting the infamous WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 event. Here’s the preview and synopsis for tonight’s episode:

BASH AT THE BEACH 2000
“At the end of the ’90s, WCW’s greatest battles played out backstage between scheming executives and writers, until one off-script rant against Hulk Hogan changed everything.”

PWInsider reports that JJ Dillon has been forced to withdraw this weekend’s The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina as he’s recovering from a recent surgery. Dillon also recently had to miss the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month in Waterloo, Iowa as well, since he was advised not to travel.

