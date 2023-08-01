– VICE TV debuts a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring tonight highlighting the infamous WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 event. Here’s the preview and synopsis for tonight’s episode:

BASH AT THE BEACH 2000

“At the end of the ’90s, WCW’s greatest battles played out backstage between scheming executives and writers, until one off-script rant against Hulk Hogan changed everything.”

EXCLUSIVE CLIP Moments before showtime, creative tensions between Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo come to a head. “Bash at the Beach 2000” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/feh0zexPSc — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 31, 2023

– PWInsider reports that JJ Dillon has been forced to withdraw this weekend’s The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina as he’s recovering from a recent surgery. Dillon also recently had to miss the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month in Waterloo, Iowa as well, since he was advised not to travel.