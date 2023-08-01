wrestling / News
Various News: Preview of Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring on WCW Bash at the Beach 2000, JJ Dillon Off The Gathering IV, Recovering From Surgery
– VICE TV debuts a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring tonight highlighting the infamous WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 event. Here’s the preview and synopsis for tonight’s episode:
BASH AT THE BEACH 2000
“At the end of the ’90s, WCW’s greatest battles played out backstage between scheming executives and writers, until one off-script rant against Hulk Hogan changed everything.”
EXCLUSIVE CLIP
Moments before showtime, creative tensions between Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo come to a head.
“Bash at the Beach 2000” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/feh0zexPSc
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 31, 2023
– PWInsider reports that JJ Dillon has been forced to withdraw this weekend’s The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina as he’s recovering from a recent surgery. Dillon also recently had to miss the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month in Waterloo, Iowa as well, since he was advised not to travel.