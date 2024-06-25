– The series finale of the four-part docuseries, Who Killed WCW?, debuts later tonight at 10:00 pm EST on VICE TV. You can check out the synopsis and a preview clip for tonight’s finale below:

THE FINAL NITRO

The curtain falls on WCW as the cast and crew gather to produce one last episode of Nitro, and the dust settles on the fallout of the worst corporate merger of all time.

On March 26, 2001, the uneasy, surreal atmosphere prior to the final episode of Monday Nitro turns to one of shock when Vince McMahon opens the show. Series finale episode of "WHO KILLED WCW?" is tomorrow at 10PM on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/2oWW5JQmti — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 24, 2024

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Joe Alonzo (c) vs. Alex Taylor

* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Looks That Kill

* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match: NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma vs. Judais & Max The Impaler