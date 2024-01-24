wrestling / News
Various News: Red Velvet Plans on Delivering Thunder Rosa’s Just Desserts Tonight, Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Chat With Ariel Helwani, Eddie Kingston and Tony Schiavone Watch Kobashi vs. Kawada
– Following the match announcement for AEW Dynamite, Red Velvet commented on facing former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa on tonight’s show. Red Velvet wrote on X, “Well well well. Looks like I’m Head of the welcoming committee at AEW @AEW. No problem. Glad to have you back @thunderrosa22 I’ll make sure to welcome you back with some proper Dessert 😉. I’ll remind you and EVERYONE else that the Chef always DELIVERS 🍰💯”
https://twitter.com/Thee_Red_Velvet/status/1749999733857243468
– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are guests on today’s edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to promote their new WWE reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez:
– In a new edition of What Happened When, AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston joins Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson to watch Kenta Kobashi vs Kawada from July 12, 1998:
On this episode of What Happened When, Tony and Conrad welcome AEW & NJPW Triple crown champion Eddie Kingston to the show. Eddie joins the guys to watch one of his favorite matches Kobashi versus Kawada from July 12, 1998. This had hitting drama packed match is an edge of your seat experience you don’t want to miss. Plus, Tony and Conrad celebrate the shows 7 year anniversary with some fun memories from our listeners about our wild adventure.