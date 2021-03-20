wrestling / News
Various News: Rhodes Wrestling Academy First Showcase Tonight, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Sheamus Wishes Drew McIntyre Good Luck
– Dustin Rhodes noted on Twitter that the Rhodes Wrestling Academy will have its first showcase exhibition tonight at 8 PM ET. It will stream on Youtube.
TONIGHT!! 8/7 central , Rhodes Wrestling Academy's first Showcase!
Please like/subscribe and share. Enjoy some wrestling!! @AcademyRhodes #PassionLivesHere https://t.co/ZbOntt05ip
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 20, 2021
– WWE posted a video featuring the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
– Sheamus wished his Fastlane opponent Drew McIntyre ‘good luck’ at tomorrow’s event, calling him his ‘protege.’
..wishing my protege @DMcIntyreWWE good luck at #WWEFastlane tomorrow.. he’s gonna need it. #noholdsbarred pic.twitter.com/RRv4NzsYEo
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 20, 2021
