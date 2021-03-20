wrestling / News

Various News: Rhodes Wrestling Academy First Showcase Tonight, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Sheamus Wishes Drew McIntyre Good Luck

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Dustin Rhodes noted on Twitter that the Rhodes Wrestling Academy will have its first showcase exhibition tonight at 8 PM ET. It will stream on Youtube.

– WWE posted a video featuring the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

– Sheamus wished his Fastlane opponent Drew McIntyre ‘good luck’ at tomorrow’s event, calling him his ‘protege.’

