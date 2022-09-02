Various News: Ric Flair 30 for 30 Documentary on Disney+, WWE Clash at the Castle Programming, KUSHIDA NJPW Strong Debut

– The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on Ric Flair, which was originally released in 2017, is now streaming on Disney+. The synopsis is below.

“Real or Fake? That’s the essential question behind the long history of professional wrestling. In Nature Boy, an ESPN Films 30 for 30documentary on the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction life of Ric Flair, director Rory Karpf (I Hate Christian Laettner) bares the soul of someone whom millions of fans think they know. Propelled by two rousing yet brutally honest interviews with Flair conducted 16 months apart, the film traces his epic career-from the creation of his blond Adonis character, through the glory days of the NWA and The Four Horsemen, to his poignant last years in the ring. Serving as witnesses are a Who’s Who of wrestling: Triple H, The Undertaker, Baby Doll, Shawn Michaels, Jim Ross, Ricky Steamboat, Sting and Hulk Hogan. As a pure wrestler, he was truly beloved. His “Woooo” showmanship was imitated by athletes from other sports, as well as the hip-hop community. But as interviews with family members and Flair himself reveal, his frenzied lifestyle masked the loneliness of a man who could never please his physician father and then ran away from his own wives and children-and toward an almost unbearable tragedy. It was Ric Flair who popularized the boast, “If you want to be The Man, you gotta beat The Man.” In this film, you’ll get to meet the man.”

– WWE posted about Saturday’s Clash at the Castle programming schedule:

Get set for WWE Clash at the Castle with an explosive Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Drew McIntyre

Check out this thrilling collection of the greatest matches from The SmackDown Warrior en route to his showdown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. WWE Clash at the Castle edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things WWE Clash at the Castle. Watch as special guests Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Matt Riddle share their thoughts on their upcoming matches at the historic Premium Live Event from Cardiff, Wales. WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff

The WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff, featuring expert analysis ahead of the action to come, begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.

– KUSHIDA’s NJPW STRONG debut.