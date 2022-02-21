Various News: Ring of Honor Celebrates Samoa Joe, Juventud Guerrera Set for Independent Event, America’s Got Talent Extreme Ft. Nikki Bella Debuts Tonight

– After the announcement last week that he is being inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame, ROH shared a video celebrating the ROH career of Samoa Joe.

– Juventud Guerrera has been added to Xtreme Latin American Wrestling (X-LAW)’s Bloodline event on March 19. He will face Ju Dizz at the López Mateos Arena in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. The updated lineup, which includes Austin Aries’ first show in X-LAW in 17 years, also includes:

* X-LAW World Heavyweight Championship: Austin Aries vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Mesías (Ricky Banderas)

* Juventud Guerrera vs. Ju Dizz

* EWF Tag Team Championship: Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Flex McCallion) (c) vs. Ricky Marvin & X-Fly

* Reina Dorada vs. Gema Andrade

* Joe Líder vs. Sick Boy vs. ????

* Zoom Driver & Epidemia vs. Fantasma de la Ópera & Anticristo

* Diamante Jr. vs. Hijo del Mosco X-Fly vs. Cobre vs. El Iluxionista

* Los Porros NG (Ovett Jr., Lunatick Extreme y Venganza) vs. Sangre .Malandra (Avorto, Chaneke y Loco Castillo)

– America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which features Nikki Bella as a judge, will debut tonight on NBC at 8 PM ET. It will re-air on Saturday at the same time on NBC, with other showings on Bravo this Thursday at 8 PM ET and next Tuesday at 10:08 PM ET after NXT 2.0. on the USA Network.