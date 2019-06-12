wrestling / News
Various News: Shawn Spears Signs With AEW, Lance Archer Hypes NJPW G1 In Dallas, NJPW Keeping Location Of 2020 G1 Climax A Secret
– All Elite Wrestling has announced that Shawn Spears has officially signed with the company. He made his debut at AEW Double or Nothing in the Casino Battle Royal.
Welcome to the team @Perfec10n #ShawnSpears is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/JRw7CPKVVO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 12, 2019
– NJPW has posted a video of Lance Archer hyping the G1 Climax show in Dallas, Texas on July 6 at the American Airlines Center.
– NJPW General Manager of the International Department Michael Craven spoke with Fox Sports Australia about the possibility of G1 Climax 2020 also going international.
He said: “The Olympics has provided a lot of inspiration across all of Japanese society. 2020 is being held as a landmark year for many, and NJPW is no exception. Already we’ve announced some major dates for the year, starting with two events back to back January 4 and 5 in the Tokyo Dome. As far as the G1 Climax is concerned, we’ll be keeping that a secret for now. That said, and as you no doubt know, the G1 Climax is starting in Dallas, Texas this year. It’ll be the first time for matches in the tournament to ever take place outside of Japan. That’s really exciting to us, but it also does set a precedent.“
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE
- CM Punk Jokes Over Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He Was Offered $5 Million By WWE
- Chris Jericho Praises Goldberg and the Undertaker, Says They Are ‘Still Better Than Most’
- Jim Ross Remembers Taking Big Pay Cut Around 1997 Amidst WWE’s Financial Issues, JJ Dillon Quitting Over Pay Cut
- Bruce Pritchard On Why Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s TNA Plans Failed, Problems With Bringing in Older Talent