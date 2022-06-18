Various News: Tajiri Book Now Available in English, Mia Yim Plays The Quarry

– Former WWE Superstar Yoshiro Tajiri wrote a book on pro wrestling that’s now available in English on Amazon Kindle. The book is titled What Pro-Wrestlers Are Showing The Audience. Here’s the full synopsis:

This is a book written about professional wrestling. A book written by an active professional wrestler. Yoshihiro TAJIRI is a superstar pro-wrestler, a producer, a promoter, a trainer, a comic-book writer, an acupuncturist, a father, a husband, a son and many other important things.

He titled this book “What Pro-Wrestlers Are Showing The Audience”. It was originally titled “Pro-Wrestlers Wa Kankyaku-ni Nanio Miseteirunoka”, and was published in 2019 in Japanese language. This is his fourth book on the subject and is the first title to be translated into English.

In this book, TAJIRI is going to share with you what pro-wrestlers are showing the audience. The ideas. The sharing of the feelings. The performance. The requirement. The good matches and not so good matches and why, The good wrestlers and why. And what you, as an audience, are supposed to be doing.

From the top of WWE Weekly TV Series to Japanese independent shows in the middle of nowhere, Tajiri has been there, done that. His journey to become a professional wrestler began early age. His memory lane takes us to his teenage training at Karate dojos, local kick boxing gyms, from IWA Japan, Big Japan, EMLL in Mexico, ECW, and to WWE. His five-year tenure as the WWE Superstar and the life that comes with it. His relationships with his three mentors, Victor Quinoness, Paul Heyman, and William Regal are so fascinating.

Then back to Japan working with HUSTLE, SMASH, WNC, Wrestle-1, and All Japan, as a wrestler, a creative production team, a producer, and a trainer. His involvement with HUSTLE and his take on the project. His personal interactions with people like Nobuhiko Takada and Keiji Muto are so intriguing.

He has done it all but he feels strongly that there are still a lot more he would like to share with the audience. Why we all love this thing called wrestling, or I should say “puroresu”, so much. I don’t know. TAJIRI is asking himself the same question over and over. It’s not the destination or distance you’ve reached, but it’s a journey you’ve conquered, so I was told. I hope you will enjoy this book as much as I did.

Wrestling journalist, columnist, historian, a fan, and a friend, Fumi Saito