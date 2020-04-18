Various News: Tamina Calls Bayley A Chicken, Adam Thornstowe on Working A Hospital, Xavier Woods On Youtube Series

– In a post on Twitter, Tamina Snuka called Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley a ‘chicken’. The two will have a match sometime in the future, after Tamina defeated Sasha Banks on Smackdown.

She wrote: “I just want to take this time and thank The Southern Belle @LaceyEvansWWE for her help last night on #Smackdown and putting that chicken in her place, and no I’m not talking about Sassy, but that conniving cheating coward @itsbayleywwe 🐔 Much Thanks🤙🏽#LimitlessLady #Sassy”

– Reno Scum’s Adam Thornstowe recently spoke about working at hospitals 40-60 hours a week, on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to @IMPACTWRESTLING for letting me do this. I’m very passionate about both jobs I have, and I’m blessed to be able to do both. Oi! https://t.co/3oDULS1hFz — Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) April 18, 2020

– Xavier Woods recently guest starred on the Youtube gaming series The Completionist.