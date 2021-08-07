wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock On How Much He Showers A Day,Heels Stars Tease CM Punk and Mick Foley Appearances, Richard Holliday Wrestles For IWA Puerto Rico,
– Recent celebrities like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal have made the news by noting how infrequently they shower or bathe. In a post on Twitter, The Rock said that he’s not one of those celebrities and showers three times a day.
He wrote: “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”
Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.
Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.
Shower (warm) after my workout before work.
Shower (hot) after I get home from work.
Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021
– The stars of Heels spoke with IGN about upcoming guest appearances from CM Punk and Mick Foley.
– IWA Puerto Rico has shared their most recent episode online, which features MLW’s Richard Holliday.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Reportedly Deleted Tweet Directed at Seth Rollins ‘Plagiarism’ on WWE SmackDown
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Decision To Unmask Kane In 2003, Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Eric Bischoff Challenging Him To A Fight
- Note on Non-Competes For Released NXT Stars Including Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish
- Nick Gage Reveals His Reaction To Fans Throwing Trash At Matt Cardona At GCW Homecoming