– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the Teremana Mana Holiday House for his Teremana brand:

Step inside, have a drink with the tequila drinking, glass clinking, big, brown, bald one and we’re having FUN when our holiday house launches TOMORROW baby! 🎅🏾🥃

DWANTA CLAUS IS INVITING YOU to the first ever @Teremana Mana Holiday House 🎅🏾 🏠🎄

– Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) announced this week that it will be ending its Fight Club shows and brand on Sunday, December 17 with The Final Fight Club event. You can read the full announcement below:

SCOTTISH WRESTLING BRAND TAKES ITS FINAL BOW

ICW will say goodbye to its weekly Fight Club show

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), a revolutionary name in the world of professional wrestling, has announced a bittersweet farewell to its iconic Fight Club brand. The brand has been a cherished part of ICW’s legacy, serving as the cornerstone of the promotion’s weekly TV show since its inception in February 2015. The emotional send-off for Fight Club will take place on Sunday, 17 December, 2023, at ICW’s studio, The Asylum, located in Glasgow, Scotland. Fans that cannot attend in person will be able to watch the entire event live on FITE, ICW’s official streaming partner.

The decision to conclude the Fight Club era comes in response to the ever-evolving landscape of sports and entertainment content. ICW is committed to adapting to industry changes, ensuring it continues to provide high-quality content that aligns with the evolving preferences and viewing habits of its dedicated fanbase.

Over the years, Fight Club has witnessed the rise of Scottish wrestling stars who have gone on to make a significant impact in the world of professional wrestling, including WWE Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and tag team Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang).

BBC Scotland stars Grado (Two Doors Down) and Jack Jester (The Scotts) have also wrestled under the Fight Club banner.

In a surprising turn of events, WWE legend Triple H made an unexpected appearance at a Fight Club event in Cardiff in 2017. The audience erupted in chants of “this is awesome” as Triple H took to the stage, praising ICW’s work. Triple H commended the vital role that promotions like ICW play in the wrestling industry, stating, “This is where our business starts, and I appreciate you guys supporting it.” His presence in the ring left a lasting impact on the audience, underscoring the significance of major figures acknowledging the efforts of independent wrestling companies and their role in nurturing talent.

In 2020, it was announced that Fight Club would be available on WWE’s video on-demand service, WWE Network. The show ran on the platform till January 2023, before joining its current home, FITE.

Tickets for the historic farewell event go on sale Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, at 10AM through universe.com/icw.