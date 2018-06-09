wrestling / News
Various News: Title Match Set For NXT, Tyler Bate To Fight Will Ospreay, New Total Bellas Clip
June 9, 2018 | Posted by
– A UK title match between Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly has been confirmed for this week’s episode of NXT. O’Reilly recently made the challenge to Dunne.
– Here is a preview clip for the next Total Bellas, in which the Bella Twins react to the crowd at the 2018 Royal Rumble.
– Tyler Bate vs. Will Ospreay has been added to Fight Club: PRO’s June 29 event.
🚨MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
It’s amazing how many matches have never taken place between the top fighters in professional wrestling.
Let’s change this…
INTERNATIONAL TEKKERS
29/06/18 – @StarworksWHSE @Tyler_Bate vs. @WillOspreay #TEKKERS
Tickets: https://t.co/rXwZRGJiTf pic.twitter.com/GrYR4YrSx8
— Fight Club: PRO (@Fightclubpro) June 9, 2018