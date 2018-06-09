Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Title Match Set For NXT, Tyler Bate To Fight Will Ospreay, New Total Bellas Clip

June 9, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo

– A UK title match between Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly has been confirmed for this week’s episode of NXT. O’Reilly recently made the challenge to Dunne.

– Here is a preview clip for the next Total Bellas, in which the Bella Twins react to the crowd at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

– Tyler Bate vs. Will Ospreay has been added to Fight Club: PRO’s June 29 event.

article topics :

NXT, Tyler Bate, Will Ospreay, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading