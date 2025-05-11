– Following his recent passing, TNA Wrestling paid tribute to Sabu with a compilation of his most extreme matches:

– The late Sabu made a recent appearance on the Legion of Skanks Podcast, which released this video on May 6, making this Sabu’s final interview:

Professional wrestler Sabu & Jiaoying Summers join Big Jay Oakerson, Luis J. Gomez, and Dave Smith to discuss ECW and test Jiaoying’s knowledge of legendary pro wrestlers. Plus, the guys discuss whether one hundred Jiaoyings could take on one Sabu, and the Spring-tern Olympics come to an exciting and unpredictable end! All This and More, ONLY on The Most Offensive Podcast on Earth, The LEGION OF SKANKS!!!

– GCW is livestreaming JCW Mayflowers today. The event is being held at The HOI in Asbury Park, New Jersey: