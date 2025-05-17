wrestling / News
Various News: Today’s Memphis Wrestling Episode 221 Lineup, Female Wrestling’s Most Violent Brawls
– Here is the lineup for today’s episode of Memphis Wrestling Episode 221 on TrillerTV:
This week, Derrick King hosts Selection Saturday! Who will be selected to compete in the first-ever Junior Heritage Title Tournament?
Plus, The Undead Bride Su Yung attacks when you least expect it!
Who Will Be Selected?
Derrick King is set to host Selection Saturday, where we’ll find out the participants in our first-ever Junior Heritage Title Tournament!
Gio Savage is in singles competition! Get your shoulder shuffle ready!
Righteous No More
Brother Bruce, Morrow, and Sister Asa will speak for the first time since parting ways with Reverend Ash Taylor. What’s next in The Righteous saga?
Get-Back Season
The Memphis Wrestling Tag Team Champions are none too pleased after being attacked from behind with weapons. The Big Manes will vent their frustrations toward the Hollywood Clique!
La Hustlers Return
And they only have one thing on their minds… Tag Team gold.
Warning Sent…
And what happens next? Nixi XS warned DDT Diana Taylor that if she shows up this week… she will pay the price. DDT will be inside the WrestleCenter — what happens next?
Women’s Division Action
KJ Rockett with Sevyn vs. Makkari Kandy
Polar opposites will collide within the Women’s Division! Who will take one step closer to a championship opportunity?
Main Event | Internet Open Challenge Match
Mike Anthony (c) vs. ???
Mike Anthony once again defends his Internet Championship in an open challenge — who will take the opportunity?
It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling — we are Memphis Wrestling!
*lineup subject to change!
– Ring Battles TV is streaming Female Wrestling’s Most Violent Brawls:
Whoever said women don’t inflict cruel and unusual punishment clearly never watched Episode 44 of Female Wrestling’s Most Violent Brawls. These violent vixens don’t just fight—they live to devastate their opponents with unrelenting pain and savage precision.
Some of these hot and villainous babes have even gone on to brawl in the WWE—but right here, they’re completely unleashed. Captured in full HD, this 60-minute match is packed with all the brutality you crave.
