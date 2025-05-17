– Here is the lineup for today’s episode of Memphis Wrestling Episode 221 on TrillerTV:

This week, Derrick King hosts Selection Saturday! Who will be selected to compete in the first-ever Junior Heritage Title Tournament?

Plus, The Undead Bride Su Yung attacks when you least expect it!

Who Will Be Selected?

Derrick King is set to host Selection Saturday, where we’ll find out the participants in our first-ever Junior Heritage Title Tournament!

Gio Savage is in singles competition! Get your shoulder shuffle ready!

Righteous No More

Brother Bruce, Morrow, and Sister Asa will speak for the first time since parting ways with Reverend Ash Taylor. What’s next in The Righteous saga?

Get-Back Season

The Memphis Wrestling Tag Team Champions are none too pleased after being attacked from behind with weapons. The Big Manes will vent their frustrations toward the Hollywood Clique!

La Hustlers Return

And they only have one thing on their minds… Tag Team gold.

Warning Sent…

And what happens next? Nixi XS warned DDT Diana Taylor that if she shows up this week… she will pay the price. DDT will be inside the WrestleCenter — what happens next?

Women’s Division Action

KJ Rockett with Sevyn vs. Makkari Kandy

Polar opposites will collide within the Women’s Division! Who will take one step closer to a championship opportunity?

Main Event | Internet Open Challenge Match

Mike Anthony (c) vs. ???

Mike Anthony once again defends his Internet Championship in an open challenge — who will take the opportunity?

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling — we are Memphis Wrestling!

*lineup subject to change!