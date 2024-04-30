wrestling / News

Various News: Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Preview, This Week’s NWA Powerrr Lineup

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

VICE TV presents a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 tonight. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode on ECW Legend, The Sandman:

ENTER SANDMAN: LEGACY OF A HARDCORE ICON
A legend of hardcore wrestling, The Sandman made his mark in ECW as the ultimate beer-chugging dirtbag–but lines are blurred when his real family is brought into the ring.

– NWA announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:

* Steel Cage Match: The Southern Six vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox
* Last Call Match: Anthony Andrews vs. AJ Cazana
* The Slimeballz vs. The Kidz

