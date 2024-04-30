wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Preview, This Week’s NWA Powerrr Lineup
– VICE TV presents a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 tonight. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode on ECW Legend, The Sandman:
ENTER SANDMAN: LEGACY OF A HARDCORE ICON
A legend of hardcore wrestling, The Sandman made his mark in ECW as the ultimate beer-chugging dirtbag–but lines are blurred when his real family is brought into the ring.
The Sandman had a few different gigs before breaking into the wrestling business; some as ordinary as that of a carpenter or a roofer, and a few others that weren’t quite as… typical…
“Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/t5XJ4x0NvZ
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 29, 2024
– NWA announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:
* Steel Cage Match: The Southern Six vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox
* Last Call Match: Anthony Andrews vs. AJ Cazana
* The Slimeballz vs. The Kidz
Tomorrow it’s bigs fights and high stakes on an all-new #NWAPowerrr on @TheCW!⚡️
Don’t miss it! 👊 https://t.co/XZZZEqGD5u pic.twitter.com/AnNTcAayNX
— NWA (@nwa) April 30, 2024
