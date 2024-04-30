Various News: Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Preview, This Week’s NWA Powerrr Lineup

– VICE TV presents a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 tonight. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode on ECW Legend, The Sandman:

ENTER SANDMAN: LEGACY OF A HARDCORE ICON

A legend of hardcore wrestling, The Sandman made his mark in ECW as the ultimate beer-chugging dirtbag–but lines are blurred when his real family is brought into the ring.

The Sandman had a few different gigs before breaking into the wrestling business; some as ordinary as that of a carpenter or a roofer, and a few others that weren’t quite as… typical… “Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/t5XJ4x0NvZ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 29, 2024

– NWA announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:

* Steel Cage Match: The Southern Six vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox

* Last Call Match: Anthony Andrews vs. AJ Cazana

* The Slimeballz vs. The Kidz