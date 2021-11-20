wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, AEW Rampage Video Highlights, Stonecutter Announces Cherry Bomb PPV
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong show on NJPW World and FITE TV:
* TJP vs. Clark Connors
* Lio Rush & Ariya Daivari vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey
* David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:
– Stonecutter Media announced the that pay-per-view for Cherry Bomb called Cherry Bomb: Explosion will be available in December on pay-per-view and demand:
CHERRY BOMB: EXPLOSION! IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!
Cherry Bomb has done it all in the wrestling ring – been a hero, a heel, and a superlative fighter. She’s even been possessed by the spirits of dead wrestlers! But through it all, she’s been a tag team and solo champion, ready and willing to take on all comers. And now you can see the early fights that rocketed this incredible warrior into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to CHERRY BOMB: EXPLOSION!, be sure to check out MJF: I’M BETTER THAN YOU, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet & More React to Latest WWE Releases
- Top Dolla Comments on Reports He Had Heat Backstage in WWE
- Note On Creative Uncertainty In WWE On How To Book Hit Row, Outside Interest In Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
- Note On Top Dolla Reportedly ‘Rubbing People The Wrong Way’ During His Time In WWE