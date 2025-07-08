– WCYY.com reports that 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas will be wrestling in Lewiston, Main on Saturday, August 9 at the Vacationland Cup show. Other wrestlers scheduled for the event include The Hardys, Tommy Dreamer, and Fandango.

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling showcased Eric Young in a new compilation video:

– Multiple wrestlers have been announced for StocktonCon Summer scheduled for this weekend at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California. Wrestling guests include WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, TNA star Nic Nemeth, former WWE Tag Team Champions Demolition, TNA’s Joe Hendry, and former WWE Superstar Al Snow.