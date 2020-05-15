wrestling / News
Various News: Toru Yano Hired As Special Content Advisor For NJPW and STARDOM, Update on STARDOM’s Schedule
May 15, 2020
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW star Toru Yano was at a STARDOM press conference this week, as he has been hired as a Special Content Advisor for both promotions.
STARDOM had the press conference to announce all of their May dates were cancelled and ticket sales were canceled for shows in June and July. The next show on the schedule is June 16 at Shinkiba in Tokyo. There will also be an empty arena show in late May for Stardom World.
