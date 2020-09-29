wrestling / News

Various News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling & Impact in 60, Tenille vs. Jordynne Grace Featured, Reminder on Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Tenille vs. Jordynne Grace

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! later tonight on AXS TV and Twitch at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:

* Ace & Madman Fulton vs. The North
* The Rascalz vs. The Good Brothers
* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Havok and Nevaeh
* Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh
* Who attacked Eddie Edwards?
* Rich Swann’s road to recovery

IMPACT! will be followed by Impact in 60, featuring EC3.

– Also, as a reminder, United Wrestling Network (UWN) returns with Episode 3 of Primetime Live later tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the current lineup:

* NWA National Champion Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy
* CWH Heritage Champion Ray Rosas vs. Papp Esco
* UWN Tag Team Champions SoCal Distancing vs. The Real Money Boys
* Ruby Raze vs. Cece Chanel
* Chris Dickinson returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, United Wrestling Network's Primetime LIVE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading