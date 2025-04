– Highspots announced that AEW star Will Ospreay will be taking part in a Sign It Live virtual signing and the Virtual Gimmick table. It will stream live at 4:00 pm EST via Facebook. Here are all the details:

Highspots is bringing the Aerial Assassin to your screens for one unforgettable night! πŸ’₯

πŸ“ Thursday, April 24th β€” mark it down! πŸŽ‰ Sign It Live! kicks off at 4 PM EST 🎀 Virtual Gimmick Table takes over at 7 PM EST ⭐️ Special Guest: WILL OSPREAY

Don’t miss your chance to preorder exclusive items and join the action LIVE as Will signs, chats, and brings the heat in classic Highspots style!

πŸ›’ Preorders go live Monday, April 21st at highspotsauctions.com Let’s make this a night to remember. Who’s ready?! πŸ”₯

#SignItLive #VirtualGimmickTable #WillOspreay #HighspotsLive