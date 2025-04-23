wrestling / News

Various News: Will Ospreay Set for Highspots Virtual Signing Tomorrow, Highlights From Sabu’s Final Match

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite WIll Ospreay 11-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Highspots announced that AEW star Will Ospreay will be taking part in a Sign It Live virtual signing and the Virtual Gimmick table. It will stream live at 4:00 pm EST via Facebook. Here are all the details:

Highspots is bringing the Aerial Assassin to your screens for one unforgettable night! 💥

📅 Thursday, April 24th — mark it down! 🎉 Sign It Live! kicks off at 4 PM EST 🎤 Virtual Gimmick Table takes over at 7 PM EST ⭐️ Special Guest: WILL OSPREAY

Don’t miss your chance to preorder exclusive items and join the action LIVE as Will signs, chats, and brings the heat in classic Highspots style!

🛒 Preorders go live Monday, April 21st at highspotsauctions.com Let’s make this a night to remember. Who’s ready?! 🔥
#SignItLive #VirtualGimmickTable #WillOspreay #HighspotsLive

– GCW released highlights of Sabu’s final match. He wrestled Joey Janela at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Highspots, Sabu, Will Ospreay, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading