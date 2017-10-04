Various News: Young Bucks Burn ‘Too Sweet’ Merchandise, Ticket Info For Wrestle Kingdom 12

– The Young Bucks burned their “Too Sweet” merchandise in their latest Being The Elite video. You can check it out below. The team was served with a cease and desist order by WWE, who own the trademark for the term.

– NJPW has announced the ticket prices and on-sale date for Wrestle Kingdom 12. Tickets are available starting on October 25th with prices ranging from 50,000 yen ($443.36) to 4,500 yen ($39.90). The details are available here.