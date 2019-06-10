wrestling / News
Velveteen Dream Defends Vince McMahon, Says TV ‘Sucks’ When Performers Fail
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– In an interesting new story posted to Instagram, Velveteen Dream seems to defend Vince McMahon and blame the wrestlers for why the WWE product “sucks.”
In the story, he asks if it is “fair 2 critique Vince” and says “Vince [McMahon] can write all day” but “it’s ur ‘favorites’ that have to make it entertaining.” Adding that ultimately when TV does suck, it’s because “actors and entertainers and stuntmen failed 2 entertain u.” He compares Vince and WWE to George Lucas and the Star Wars franchise, saying that the new Star Wars movies “suck because the new actors suck.”
