Vic Joseph Says He Didn’t Try to Become the Next Mauro Ranallo In NXT

Vic Joseph has been part of the NXT commentary team for almost three years, and he says he’s not trying to become the next Mauro Ranallo. Joseph worked alongside Ranallo for a short time early in his NXT run, and he recently told Chris Van Vliet on the latter’s Insight show that he didn’t try to model himself on his colleague.

“I didn’t try to be Mauro, I didn’t try to give you a ‘mamma mia,’ I didn’t try to do his style,” Joseph said (per Wrestling Inc). “I have my own authentic way of doing things, and so me being me, I think drew the attention away from that, ‘Oh man, there’s a new announcer.’ People respected the fact of, ‘Oh, this guy actually, he’s not half bad, halfway decent, he’s pretty good.’ Early on you’d see your tweets, and you’d see your mentions, you go into your Instagram, and you’d see, ‘We miss Mauro.'”

Ranallo exited WWE in August of 2020 and has continued his work as a play-by-play man, working for Showtime where he provides commentary for boxing, Invicta MMA and more.